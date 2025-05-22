Masisi to Hand Over BDP Presidency to Balopi on 2 June

The hand over follows the recent high-stakes political contest inside the former ruling party that captured the attention of the nation and reshaped the BDP’s internal power dynamics. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports

The newly-elected president of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), Mpho Balopi, is scheduled to meet with his predecessor Mokgweetsi Masisi for the official handover on 2 June.

The meeting will formalise Balopi’s assumption of the presidency of the BDP following his recent victory at the party’s national elective congress that was a high-stakes political contest that captured national attention and reshaped the BDP’s internal power dynamics.

Confirming the planned meeting, the newly-elected Secretary General of the BDP, Kentse Rammidi, said preparations for the leadership transfer are underway.

He added that with the outgoing central committee is expected to hand over to the incoming leadership at the beginning of June.

“It is then that we expect to be fully briefed on the status of the party,” said Rammidi in an interview.

Balopi’s ascendance has been widely interpreted as a strong endorsement from the party’s grassroots and marks a remarkable political comeback for the former minister, who was sidelined by the Masisi’s administration.

Despite this history, Balopi has positioned himself as the BDP’s much-needed reconciliatory figure, urging members to let bygones be bygones.

This was emphasised by Rammidi, who urged party members to close ranks behind the new leadership and not desert the party for the so-called greener pastures.

“We must put aside any bitterness and focus on the bigger picture – returning to power,” he said. “True members stay and fight. We will engage and counsel those who want to leave and ensure they are not lost to the party.”

He acknowledged that politics often breeds discontent but emphasised that the BDP will not be derailed by potential defections. “Our doors are open,” Rammidi stated.

“We will do the necessary work to restore confidence. Members need to understand that winning back power is just as easy as losing it.”

Balopi now faces the formidable task of healing the party, consolidating support, and charting a new path forward.

With the BDP now in the opposition, the challenges ahead include restoring morale, mobilising resources outside of government, and rebranding the party as a viable alternative ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Observers say the congress, despite being a success, exposed deep-seated divisions within the BDP – rifts that will require steady leadership to overcome.

But Rammidi insists: “Congress politics always leaves bruises but ours is a family that knows how to heal.”