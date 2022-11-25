Masisi’s Sister Awarded Tenders Worth P84m

All multi-million Pula tenders went to her under her brother’s presidency

Finance minister says her company was only registered in 2017

Saleshando says he is consulting on the way forward to expose the rot GAZETTE REPORTER

A company owned by President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s sister, Boitumelo Phadi Mmutle, has been awarded tenders valued at P84 240 346.55 in the course of her younger brother’s presidency, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, told Parliament this week that the company, Monteco Solutions, was registered in 2017 and has no record of having ever changed its directorship and/or shareholding.

Millions for condoms

“Its only director and shareholder since then to-date is Boitumelo Phadi Mmutle,” said Minister Serame in response to a question asked by the MP for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando.

According to the minister, between 2014 and 2018, the company was awarded only two tenders valued at P13 898 736 which were for procurement of condoms and surgical and medical supplies.

She added that 11 tenders worth P84 240 346.55 awarded to Mmutle’s company in the course of Masisi’s presidency represented 7.6 percent of all tenders awarded for procurement of ARVs, surgical and medical supplies and other health service products of P1 258 415 859.84.

“The total value of the 13 tenders awarded to Monteco Solutions since its formation to-date is P98 139 082.55, representing 6.9 of the total value of tenders awarded,” Serame said.

No different

In a subsequent interview, Saleshando said the question was aimed at exposing the rot under Masisi’s presidency to show that he is no different from other corrupt African leaders. “It is a script from other corrupt African leaders and is being well-executed by Masisi,” he said.

“African leaders abuse political influence to amass wealth. It is shocking for a relatively new company registered in 2017 to have won tenders worth this much. Why now and why was it not winning before Masisi’s presidency?”

Saleshando, who is the president of the Botswana Congress Party, said DCEC weakened by Masisi for reasons such as these, the nation does not have many avenues through which to fight back.

“We are exploring our options on the way forward regarding this matter,” he said.