Masisi’s Vp Headache

LETLHOGILE MPUANG



The people of Boteti West and surrounding areas are not ready see Vice President Slumber Tsogwane’s political career end before he succeeds President Mokgweetsi Masisi in 2029, The Botswana Gazette has established.



While Tsogwane is believed to have told some of his close associates that he does not want to run in the 2024 general elections, he finds himself under pressure from his constituents to carry on and ultimately become president.



Sources close to the Vice President say because of this, Tsogwane is likely to stand for re-election as MP for Boteti West at next general elections. He is also expected to run to keep all other positions that he currently holds, including that of Chairman of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

“We have proposed to him that we want him to continue as our Member of Parliament,” said the Secretary of the Boteti West Branch of the BDP, Mareko Molebatsi. “We also want to see him continue in the position of Vice President because it is everyone’s desire to see him eventually become the President of this country.”

However, it is widely believed that Tsogwane is not Masisi’s preferred choice (to be his successor). The theory is that Masisi only decided to choose Tsogwane as his deputy for vice president as a means of stabilising BDP factions ahead of the 2019 elections. He is currently the longest serving MP.



Former MP for Lobatse, Sadique Kebonang revealed in his book, “My life in Politics and Four Presidents,” that when Masisi first appointed Tsogwane as VP in April 2018, he noted a possibility of changing his choice.



Meanwhile, although details of Masisi’s succession plans remain very much under wraps so far, some of the names that have been hinted at are Secretary General of the BDP Mpho Balopi, Thapelo Matsheka, Kagiso Mmusi and Kabo Morwaeng.



There have also been reports that Botswana could have its first female vice president after the 2024 general elections in Peggy Serame. It is said Serame is likely to challenge Eric Molale for the Goodhope-Mabule constituency in BDP bye-elections.



Should she eventually win the constituency as MP, she could be appointed vice president. Masisi is eager to appoint women to key leadership positions in his government.