Minister Backs ‘Basic’ Bonno Houses

The Minister of Water and Human Settlement Onneetse Ramogapi has strongly defended the recently launched Bonno Housing Scheme amid mounting public criticism of the architectural design of the houses.

Speaking in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Ramogapi accused the critics of being “ungrateful and unnecessarily negative”, saying the project fulfils its intended mandate of providing affordable and dignified housing to Batswana.

This follows construction of the housing units under the scheme’s pilot phase in Mabutsane that prompted widespread description of the houses as “substandard” and lacking in aesthetic appeal.

“The designs were not forced on anyone,” said the minister. “Before we adopted this plan, we consulted extensively with the community and people approved it. Infact, the project offers three approved designs from which beneficiaries were allowed to choose.”

Critics, however, contend that with budgetary constraints, the government could have opted for designs that offer more than just utility to accommodate dignity.

“The structures are basic to a fault,” said one local community member ???. “They feel more like temporary shelters than long-term homes. We appreciate the effort but deserve better.”

Ramogapi dismissed such views as distractions from the scheme’s core goal. “Those who are now criticising the plan are trying to divert attention from our commitment to housing the nation,” he said.

He added that the designs are sufficiently flexible to allow for future extensions or modifications. “Anyone who wishes to expand their home will be able to do so with ease,” said the minister.

Launched in March this year, the Bonno Housing Scheme is part of an ambitious government effort to tackle the country’s growing housing backlog by delivering 100,000 housing units over the next five years. The pilot phase in Mabutsane recently marked the first step in this long-term undertaking.

The housing ministry has maintained that the programme prioritises affordability, structural integrity, and access, with options tailored to meet the needs of low to middle-income earners across Botswana.

