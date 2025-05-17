Minister, BOSETU Settle Differences 

Apologies featured when the Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education and BOSETU recently met and agreed to prioritise unity in addressing teachers’ welfare issues for the benefit of the nation’s education system

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, has apologised for remarks that recently led to a rift between herself and the Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU).

According to BOSETU, the minister tendered her apology at a meeting where she and Assistant Minister Justin Hunyepa resolved the differences with BOSETU in constructive talks last week.

The two parties had been at odds over multiple issues, among them teachers’ welfare and corporal punishment.

Displeasure

Kgafela-Mokoka recently drew the ire of the teachers when she alleged that a Selibe-Phikwe student was hospitalised after being beaten by five teachers.

BOSETU subsequently stated its displeasure at the minister’s remarks and teachers’ welfare issues that remain unattended to in the union’s in-house newsletter.

The newsletter has since been deleted from all of social media platforms in a significant development to mark an end to the misunderstandings between the parties.

Minister Kgafela-Mokoka and Assistant Minister Hunyepa recently met with leaders of BOSETU to discuss the rift and iron out other pressing issues.

Apologised

According to a statement released by BOSETU afterwards, Kgafela-Mokoka used the meeting to underline the importance of unity among shareholders in the education system.

The union also revealed that Kgafela-Mokoka also apologised for recent remarks and assured the union that she will use proper channels for future communication.

The union confirmed that it took advantage of the meeting to raise an array of issues that continue to plague the teaching profession in Botswana.

Student-teacher ratio

These included excessive teacher workload, a high student-teacher ratio, accommodation, use of corporal punishment, promotions and concerns about the Botswana Examinations Council.

According to BOSETU, the ministry promised to provide feedback in three weeks. “It was a preliminary meet-and-greet session, setting the stage for deeper engagements moving forward,” it said in a statement.

“We remain hopeful that these discussions will yield meaningful results and positively influence the teaching environment.”