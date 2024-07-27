Minister Defends ‘Adopt a Police Station’ Initiative

Says it won’t affect the BPS independence and credibility

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Kagiso Mmusi, has defended the recently launched Botswana Police Service (BPS) ‘adopt a police station’ initiative, insisting that it will not affect the service’s credibility and independence as insinuated by some political parties and stakeholders.

Backlash and Public Scrutiny

The minister’s defense comes against the backdrop of the backlash and public scrutiny the BPS received following the launch of the initiative last week. Following the initiative launch, different stakeholders lashed out at the BPS, labeling it a floodgate for corruption and capture.

BNF’s Condemnation

Condemning the initiative, the Botswana National Front (BNF) issued a statement shaming the government and calling on the BPS to immediately revoke it. However, in defense of the initiative, Mmusi dismissed the suggestions. Responding to the Botswana Gazette’s inquiries, the minister said there is no way the initiative could affect the police’s credibility. “As far as I know, this initiative will never affect the police’s credibility,” Mmusi stated, further declining to comment on the issue.

BNF’s Statement

In its statement that condemns the initiative, the BNF stated that it will surrender the police service to the parochial interests of businesses, the corrupt elite, and those who are politically connected. The party further stated that the initiative has the potential to compromise the integrity, objectivity, professionalism, and independence of the whole service. “There is currently no guiding policy framework that will regulate this initiative and this gap will result in abuse and total capture of the police service. As a nation, we must guard against the unregulated interaction between the police and businesses, especially in instances where the exchange of money is involved. This initiative poses a serious threat to the independence of the police, criminal justice system, and our constitutional democracy as a whole,” added the BNF.

Call to Action

The party, however, called on civil society and the nation at large to reject the initiative with the contempt it deserves.