Miss World to Grace Miss Botswana Grand Finale

New crown of Botswana provenance valued at P150K

Beauty expo scheduled for Thursday a prelude to the special nigh

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Miss World 2021 Karolina Bielawska will grace the Miss Botswana Grand finale this weekend. The Polish beauty will be among a host of international guests here to witness the crowning of Palesa Molefe’s successor at Fairscape Precinct in Gaborone on Saturday night.

Miss Botswana Organiser, Ben Raletsatsi, explained: “Prior to the crowning moment, we will have a beauty expo on Thursday as a build-up to the glitzy event.

“We will be discussing the missing link in the beauty economy at the expo because it is the perfect setting for tapping into that market. The beauty industry is big and has the potential to create employment and wealth for Botswana.”

Mosadi wa Tlhwatlhwa unveiled

The national pageantry yesterday (Tuesday) unveiled a newly minted crown that has been designed for the winning woman who will become the queen this weekend.

In 2019, Miss Botswana Organisation embarked on a journey to use native diamonds and jewellery designers to create crowns that have Botswana provenance for reigning queens of the nation.

The first crown was named “Mosadi wa Tlhwatlhwa” (Noble Woman or Woman of Significance) by Miss Botswana 2019 Fafah Phirinyane.

“Batswana will get to name this newly designed crown that is valued at P150 000,” Raletsatsi said.

Design concept

A sorghum panicle inspired the Miss Botswana 2022 crown as a key part of the traditional staple diet of Batswana that is also a symbol of fertility and cornucopia when the harvest is good. Incorporation of a sorghum head into the design of the crown is a tribute to the nation’s traditional heritage and an endeavour to preserve it.

The addition of some of the most glittering diamonds completes the story of Botswana and Batswana as a hardy people with a proclivity for beauty in a nutshell; or, in this instance, in a crown.

Preparations

Raletsatsi is confident that they have assembled a team that prioritises the needs of the queen and the organisation.

“Even though the organisation continues to face financial constraints, we are going to make sure that we pull off the show and present Batswana with a deserving queen of their hearts,” he said. “Winning Miss Botswana is like a job that thrives on endorsements and the way the queen presents herself to the world.”

“When it comes to the Beauty with a Purpose project, the winner has four months to prepare because the Miss World finale is scheduled for February next year.”