Modubule Vows to Stay With The BMD

TEFO PHEAGE

The Chairman of troubled Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Nehemiah Modubule, who recently attempted to jump ship for political sanctuary in the Botswana National Front (BNF), has revealed that he will not be joining any opposition party.

This comes after the BNF ignored his request for readmission in a case that later turned Modubule into a laughing stock in social media. “I have now decided to stay with the BMD and lead it to a successful congress.” he said in an interview.

“I have no regrets for having expressed my wish to reunite with the BNF despite the manner in which my application for readmission was handled. My greatest concern was the sorry state of the BNF in the southern region and I had thought I could assist in one way or another.”

Asked about whether he has any intentions of seeking membership of opposition parties other than the BNF, Modubule answered: “No. Look, I am not really looking for a political home nor am I desperate for any. As I said, my only concern was why a big party like the BNF was becoming a shadow of its former self in this part of the country (southern Botswana).”

The future of the BMD remains uncertain and many observers have long declared the party as good as defunct after its abysmal performance in the 2019 general elections departure of its key leaders, especially the two towering figures of its president Sydney Pilane and its Secretary General Gilbert Mangole who has been appointed High Commissioner of Botswana to India.

In the 2019 general elections, the BMD contested 10 constituencies and lost all of them, managing to secure only one council seat. This sorry state of the party has even affected its relations with other opposition parties and the BMD does not feature anywhere in opposition unity cooperation.