MoH Dismisses COVID Vaccine Death Claims

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has dismissed claims that COVID-19 vaccines pose risks to the nation’s health or are linked to deaths.

Responding to a question in Parliament on Monday this week, the Minister of Health, Dr Stephen Modise, emphasised that extensive scientific research and local monitoring have consistently shown that the vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalisation and fatalities.

MISINFORMATION

He stressed that misinformation around vaccine safety undermines public health efforts and called on Batswana to rely on verified information from health experts.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the health of all Batswana through continued vaccination campaigns and evidence-based public health interventions.

“Based on the scientific information gathered so far, COVID-19 vaccinations have side-effects profiles which are generally similar to those of routine vaccines,” said Dr Modise.

A RISK-BENEFIT EXERCISE

“The use of vaccines and other medicines in healthcare are always a risk-benefit exercise. Following COVID-19 vaccinations, there were indeed some adverse events recorded in Botswana.

“I want to assure this Honourable House that COVID-19 vaccines remain safe to be used to protect lives when faced with a pandemic of the proportion of COVID-19.

“These vaccines were approved by reputable health authorities and played a crucial role in reducing severe illness, hospitalisation and deaths. Vaccination to date still remains an effective tool in controlling the spread of diseases and protecting the health of citizens.

1.7 MILLION VACCINATED

“A total number of 1.7 million people in Botswana received two doses (each), translating into a total of 3.4million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

He told the House that out of the total 3.4 million doses administered, eight confirmed vaccine-related serious adverse events following immunisation (SAEFis) were recorded.

“This reflects that a proportionally higher population had either mild reactions or no reactions,” Dr Modise pointed out.

“Severe adverse events identified included blood clotting disorders, severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis), sudden weakness of the lower limbs, severe body pains and stroke.”