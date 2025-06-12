Molapise Accuses BPP MPs of Selfish Interest

The president of the BPP says the MPs of his party have failed to take advantage of their positions as cabinet ministers to leverage for activists of the party to become specially-nominated councilors

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The president of the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP), Motlatsi Molapise, has accused the party’s MPs of failing to advocate for equal representation of BPP activists in council nominations and committees because they are focused on their own interests.

Addressing a BPP leadership forum that was held in Francistown over the weekend, a furious Molapise reprimanded the MPs, saying the party lost out on specially nominated councillors because they did not fight for representation.

“I blame this on our MPs because it shows they did not bother to fight for our activists as other UDC partners did,” he said.

Equal representation

“Even in the election of council committees, we did not benefit because there was no advocacy from the MPs. They must understand that they represent the party’s interests and must always fight for its equal representation.

“Our MPs’ loyalty is questionable. I understand that we are in a coalition, but they must remember that they represent BPP and must always advocate for its members on representation issues.”

Molapise added that all the MPs of the BPP are cabinet ministers and therefore in a strong position to advocate for equal representation in Umbrella for Democratic Change government.

Party interests

He also encouraged the MPs to show interest in the party, saying there will be consequence for those who do not. “I will not hesitate to disqualify MPs who neglect the party’s interests when we head into the 2029 general elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, some MPs who spoke to The Botswana Gazette on condition of anonymity, rejected Molapise’s criticism. Said one: “As MPs, it is difficult for us to advocate for something that is not part of the coalition agreement.

“As a member of the UDC executive committee, Molapise should have raised this issue of equal representation and ensured it was signed into the coalition agreement.”