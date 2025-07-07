New Air Botswana Board Chair in Cross Border Conflict of Interest 

Mozambique has queried the naming of Dane Kondic as Board Chairman of Air Botswana because he holds the same position at Mozambique Airlines

GAZETTE REPORTER

The newly-appointed Board Chairperson of Air Botswana, Dane Kondic, is facing allegations of a conflict of interest after Mozambique Airlines (LAM) raised concerns about his simultaneous leadership roles in the state-owned airlines of the two countries.

Kondic, who is currently the president of the Management Committee (CEO) of LAM, was recently named Non-Executive Board Chairperson of Air Botswana, setting off alarm bells in Mozambique.

In a strongly worded statement, the Board of Directors of the Mozambique Airlines Group (GAM) – which oversees LAM – emphasised that Kondic’s role at LAM must be carried out under an “exclusive regime” that requires his full commitment and undivided attention to lead the airline through a crucial restructuring process.

Full dedication

“The role of President of the Management Committee (CEO) requires full dedication and full commitment to the company’s strategic objectives,” the statement noted.

“This deliberation reflects the Board’s understanding that exclusive dedication is essential for the continuity of LAM’s restructuring process.”

While acknowledging Kondic’s strategic and leadership capabilities, LAM’s Board reiterated that his executive functions must not be diluted by any external roles, particularly one with another national airline on the African continent.

Blindsided

The controversy stems from a public announcement by Air Botswana welcoming its newly appointed board, including Kondic as Chairperson. Botswana’s national airline described the appointment as marking “a new chapter as the airline continues its journey of service, resilience, and national pride”.

However, LAM’s Board appeared blindsided by the announcement as it emphasised that Kondic’s commitment to LAM must remain exclusive and uninterrupted.

The development has sparked concerns about possible governance breaches and ethical implications of holding influential positions at two national carriers simultaneously, particularly as both airlines are state-owned and operate within the competitive Southern African aviation space.

Relinquish

But despite the controversy, the LAM Board reaffirmed its confidence in Kondic’s leadership, crediting him with playing a fundamental role in the company’s ongoing modernisation.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Kondic will be compelled to relinquish his position at Air Botswana or face further scrutiny over his dual responsibilities.

Observers say as regional aviation struggles with financial recovery and structural reforms post-COVID-19, any conflict of interest could derail much-needed stability and these efforts.

Neither Dane Kondic nor Air Botswana had responded to the concerns raised by LAM at the time of going to press.

