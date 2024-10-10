No Case Filed Against Boko Over Election Remarks

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Police Service (BPS) has reportedly not received any complaints regarding statements made by Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) president Duma Boko, who warned that “people will pay with their lives” if attempts are made to rig this year’s general elections.

No Case Opened Yet

Although BPS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube was unavailable for comment on Tuesday, this publication has been reliably informed that no case related to Boko’s statements has been reported. A senior police official explained, “The police will not act unless there has been a report. For now, there has not been any report against the UDC leader. We need a complainant to come forward first.”

Boko’s Election Warnings

At various rallies, Boko has cautioned the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) leadership, the Directorate on Intelligence and Security (DIS), and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) against interfering with voters’ rolls. He stated that they are prepared to “pay with their lives” if such interference occurs, alleging that rigging was the reason for their loss in the 2019 general elections.

BDP Raises Concerns

Recently, President Mokgweetsi Masisi and former Member of Parliament for Tonota, Pono Moatlhodi, expressed concerns about Boko’s statements. They believe such remarks pose a serious threat to the life of the President and those involved in the electoral process. They suggested Boko implied he would kill President Masisi and IEC Secretary Jefferson Siamisang if his party does not win this election.

Analysts Caution Politicians

Political analysts believe some statements made by politicians could have serious implications for the country. “Some of these statements have the potential to destroy our nation. They are reckless and politicians should be careful about what they say. While some of their claims might have merit, political rallies are not the appropriate platforms for such discussions. Instead, they should focus on conveying their promises to the electorate and explaining how their proposals will advance the country,” one analyst commented.