PSP declines to comment on suspended former DCEC boss Katlholo

TEFO PHEAGE

The Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP) Emma Peloetletse has responded with a ‘no comment’ to a question seeking clarity on the status of the suspension of the Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC), Tymon Katlholo.

Katlholo was suspended on 2nd June this year for what the Office of the President described as misconducting himself and exhibiting behaviour incompatible with the conduct of a public officer. It was also stated that established disciplinary procedures would follow.

Not is being much said on either side

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette, Peloetletse said she preferred not to comment on the matter. “Please allow me to say no comment,” she said.

For his part, Katlholo – who is still on full pay – said he has not heard anything from the authorities since his suspension. “I am still waiting to hear from them,” he said in an interview.

Concerns were raised in the previous sitting of the Parliamentary Accounts Committee that instituting disciplinary hearings against suspended officials often take too long in what also comes at a cost to the public purse. It was also noted that such processes often create a lot of uncertainty for all affected parties.