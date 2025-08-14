“No Date for P4000 Wage”-Mokgware 

BLURBWhile the government cannot commit to a definite timeline to implement a P4000 minimum wage, BOCRA, a state owned enterprise, has embraced the call for payment of the proposed living wage

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana government is currently unable to commit to a definitive timeline for the implementation of the proposed P4000 minimum wage adjustment, this was said by the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Pius Mokgware. The Minister stated that while the government aims to eventually introduce minimum wage legislation, they ought to adopt flexible implementation to allow businesses time to adjust.

Consultation

Addressing Parliament last Friday, Mokgware revealed that the government is actively engaging with critical stakeholders to develop a wage system that balances the needs of workers and employers. These consultations are aimed at ensuring that the transition to a higher minimum wage is sustainable and does not negatively impact business operations or employment levels.

No clear plan

“Firstly, let me indicate that as the new government, we consider the current minimum wage rates very low and we are committed to deliver on our promises to increase the minimum wage to P4000. At the moment, the Ministry is not in a position to commit to a clear plan on the adjustment of the minimum wage,” said Mokgware.

Balanced wage policy

Mokgware emphasized that a phased approach to minimum wage implementation is crucial, particularly for businesses operating with tight profit margins and operational cost pressures. He highlighted that the government is engaging closely with the private sector to ensure a balanced and sustainable wage policy.

Regular consultations

Cautioning against the potential risks of widespread job losses and business closures, he stated that the Ministry is conducting regular consultations with businesses to explore a progressive wage adjustment framework. This approach would see the minimum wage increase incrementally from P1500 to P4000. .

BOCRA’s pledge

In a move that contrasts with the national government’s cautious and phased approach to the proposed P4000 minimum wage, the Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA), a state-owned enterprise, has announced that it is immediately implementing the P4000 wage adjustment.

Augmenting salaries

“Effective 1 July 2025, BOCRA embraced government’s appeal for payment of P4000 living wage by augmenting the salaries of employees of contracted companies. 40 employees who provide outsourced services at BOCRA comprising cleaning, guarding and security services now earn a minimum of P4000 per month,” BOCRA said in statement on Tuesday.