No Hearing for DCEC Boss as Contract Expires

Minister says hearing cannot be had because of active investigations into his case

GAZETTE REPORTER

No disciplinary hearing has been instituted for suspended Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC), Tymon Katlholo, whose contract comes to an end in August, Parliament has heard.

According to the Minister of State, Kabo Morwaeng, the reasons no disciplinary process has been commenced is that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“The Director General of the DCEC was suspended on the 2nd June 2020 and has been on suspension for eight months,” he said.

“A disciplinary hearing or proceedings have not been commenced as yet as we await investigations into the matter. The Director General is suspended with full pay in compliance with legislative requirements.”

Minister Morwaeng was speaking in response to a question raised by the MP for Serowe South, Leepetswe Lesedi, who had wanted to know the status of Katlholo’s suspension.

Strategic pushout

Meanwhile, indications are that Katlholo’s contract will not be renewed when it expires in August.

Speaking to this publication recently. his lawyer, Dutch Leburu, said almost as much. “Katlholo’s suspension was a strategic pushout following his anti-corruption bid against those wielding power,” he said.

“It is highly unlikely that he will come back or that a disciplinary hearing will be instituted. They are just waiting for his contract to expire.”