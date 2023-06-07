No State Funeral for President’s Mother

PSP says Mma Tshelang is not covered in the green book

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s mother, Mme Precious Masisi, will not have a state funeral, the Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Emma Peloetletse, has claried.

Also known as Mma Tshelang, Mme Masisi passed away at the age of 95 on 2 June 2023 in Gaborone.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette this week, the PSP stated: “No, she will not be getting a state funeral. The green book does not make any mention of her as the President’s mother.

Memorial service

“Former president Ian Khama’s mother is the one to be granted a State Funeral because she had previously been the country’s First Lady but the law does extend certain benefits for first ladies.”

The complete details of Mma Tshelang’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has scheduled a memorial service in Moshupa for today (Wednesday).