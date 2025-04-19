Nurses Union, Govt Clash Over Bokaa Clinic Knife Incident

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tensions are escalating between the Botswana Nurses Union and the government following a knife attack incident at Bokaa Clinic that has reignited longstanding concerns over security, staffing, and infrastructure at the health facilities.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 13, saw a nurse at the clinic narrowly escape injury after a patient, reportedly dissatisfied with medication prescribed, returned armed with a knife and allegedly threatened the health worker. The nurse fled the premises unharmed, and the suspect was later apprehended by police on Monday according to a statement released by the Ministry of Local government yesterday evening.

Ministry responds

In response, the Ministry of Local Government and Traditional Affairs issued a statement condemning the attack and commending the nurse for maintaining professionalism under traumatic circumstances. “The safety and well-being of all health workers remain our utmost priority,” the Ministry stated, promising to bolster security at health facilities nationwide.

Nurses Union not convinced

However, the Botswana Nurses Union is far from convinced. The union Secretary-General Lebogang Phillip revealed that the union had dispatched a fact-finding team to the clinic following the incident. Their findings, he said, paint a grim picture of neglect and vulnerability. “We found that the clinic operates without a nurse in charge—there is no decision-making authority on site. The maternity ward has falling ceilings that pose a danger to newborns and staff. The clinic is unfenced and grossly understaffed, with only one midwife manning duties meant for six as it is a 24hour clinic,” said Phillip.

Citing security and occupational safety concerns, Phillip said the union has advised its members to stop working beyond the normal 4:30 PM civil service hours until security measures are adequately addressed. “There will be no 24-hour service until proper security is in place. It is not only irresponsible but also inhumane to ask our members to work in such unsafe conditions,” he declared.

Bokaa Clinic, which historically operates on a 24-hour basis, has long faced criticism for being ill-equipped and understaffed. Health workers have previously complained about poor infrastructure and burnout due to overwhelming workloads.

The Nurses Union says it plans to escalate the matter further by engaging the relevant authorities, village leadership, and other stakeholders. “We will not allow our members to be exposed to danger. These concerns must be treated with the urgency they deserve,” said Phillip.