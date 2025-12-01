Old-Age Pension Adjustment in April

The government has confirmed that the long-promised increase to the old-age pension will finally take effect in April 2026, raising monthly payouts to P1,800

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government will increase the monthly old-age pension to P1,800 in April 2026, the Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, has announced.

Motshegwa revealed the planned adjustment while responding to a supplementary question in Parliament from the Member of Parliament for Kgatleng East, Dr Unity Dow.

Dr Dow had sought clarity on the government’s long-standing pledge to improve welfare support for senior citizens by raising the old-age pension to P1,800, a promise initially made by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Her follow-up question came after an inquiry from Mogoditshane East MP Letlhogonolo Barongwang, who had requested data on the bulk monetary payouts to old-age pensioners since the increase from P800 to P1,400, comparing it with the same period in the prior financial year.

INCREASE FACTORED INTO UPCOMING BUDGET

The minister told Parliament that the increase has already been incorporated into projections for the upcoming financial year and will take effect once the new budget is approved. He stressed that the adjustment demonstrates the government’s commitment to cushioning pensioners against rising living costs and ensuring older citizens maintain a decent standard of living amid ongoing economic challenges.

CURRENT PENSION AND MOUNTING CRITICISM

The old-age pension currently stands at P1,400, following an adjustment earlier this year. The delay in implementing the increase to P1,800 has attracted criticism from opposition parties and members of the public who accuse the government of failing to honour promises made during the 2024 general elections.

CUMULATIVE PAY-OUTS

Motshegwa added that despite the significant rise in monetary pay-outs after increasing the pension to P1,400, the government remains committed to fulfilling its pledge of reaching P1,800.

“The cumulative monetary pay-out to old-age pensioners for the past 12 months, from April 2025 to March 2026, is projected at P2,561,029,800. For the same period in the previous financial year 2024/25, the cumulative pay-out was P1,431,725,862. The difference between the two periods reflects an increase of P1,129,303,938,” stated Motshegwa.