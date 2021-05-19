OP speaks on corruption probe of Acting PSP

Spokesperson says she is innocent until proven guilty

Pressure mounts on DCEC to reveal status of the case

DCEC adopts wait-and-see attitude

The Office of the President has appealed to members of the public to give the Acting Permanent Secretary to the President and Cabinet Secretary, Emma Peloetletse, a chance to deal with her issue like any other Motswana.

“Reports and/or complaints to law enforcement or oversight institutions do not prejudice the innocent status of persons mentioned by complain–ants until proven otherwise,” government spokesman Andrew Sesinyi said in an interview with The Botswana Gazette.

Peloetletse is under investigation for corruption by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC).

Under Botswana laws, presumption of innocence is a legal principle that every person accused of any crime should enjoy. Under presumption of innocence, the legal burden of proof is on the prosecution, which must present compelling evidence to the contrary if it should obtain a conviction. DCEC has not said much about the case.

Peloetletse, who was recently appointed to the highest office in the land, when investigations into allegations of corruption against her were still active, having been reported to DCEC in 2019 by the board chairman of Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund, Solomon Mantswe, through a letter dated 23 August 2019.

The letter alleged that Peloetletse, one the fund managers, was a beneficiary of a luxurious jazz festival trip to Cape Town sponsored by Capital Management Botswana in March/April 2017. The letter further said Peloetletse was informed of the allegations and responded to them through a letter dated 17 May 2019.

She denies all the accusations levelled against her