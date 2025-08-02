Opposition Questions Boko’s Endless Promises 

Caterpillar Hikuama (BCP) and Mabuse Pule (BDP) lead the charge and characterise President Boko’s kgotla circuit pledges to Batswana as unrealistic political stunts

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Opposition whip, Caterpillar Hikuama (BCP) and minority party leader Mabuse Pule (BDP) have questioned President Duma Boko’s “persistent and unrealistic” promises that are out of touch with the country’s economic difficulties.

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette following concerns raised by other opposition MPs, both Hikuama and Pule said it is alarming that Boko continues to issue new pledges at kgotla meetings around the country despite many previous promises remaining unfulfilled.

“These promises defy logic, especially when we are repeatedly being told that the country is facing serious economic challenges,” Hikuama said. “We are left wondering where the President finds the audacity to make such pledges under these strained conditions.”

Misaligned

Hikuama, who is the MP for Maun West, called on Boko to explain how he intends to finance the initiatives that he continues to announce.

“He must tell Batswana where the money will come from to fulfil these promises or how he plans to generate the necessary funds. Without that clarity, we see this as nothing more than a political stunt,” he said.

Similarly, Pule – who is the MP for Kgatleng East – said it is clear that Boko and some ministers and MPs of the UDC are not aligned, judging by their frequent disagreements. “Boko will make promises while on the other hand his cabinet decries economic challenges.

English breakfast

“These promises are worrying because when we hold kgotla meetings, the electorate will ask us about progress made,” said Pule. “If we fail to answer, they will think we are not pressuring the government to fulfil its commitments.”

He added that although the situation is politically damaging for the UDC, it is also troubling for Batswana who continue to have expectations based on these promises.

The criticism follows a series of new pledges made by President Boko during recent kgotla meetings. Among them are introduction of English breakfast at public schools and P300 monthly allowances for lactating mothers.

Student allowances

Hikuama noted that the President does this when his government has yet to deliver on several key electoral promises of the UDC, most notably the long-awaited increase in tertiary students’ monthly allowances from the current P1 900 to P2 500.

In its 2019 manifesto, the UDC made several ambitious pledges to transform Botswana’s socio-economic landscape. These included converting the Ipelegeng programme into a sustainable job creation model, introducing a living wage, and boosting employment through economic diversification.

At the time of going to press, UDC Executive Secretary, Dr Patrick Molutsi, was yet to respond to a questionnaire that he had demanded from The Botswana Gazette.

