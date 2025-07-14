Over 50 Plots In Mmopane Were Fraudulently Acquired

Mogoditshane Sub-Land Board has seized fake land certificates as the fraudulent allocation scam widens

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

More than 50 residential plots at Mmopane Block 1 were fraudulently acquired through Mogoditshane Sub-Land Board in 2021, Parliament has heard.

Minister confirms land scam

Responding to a question from the MP for Mmopane/Metsimotlhabe, Helen Manyeneng this week, the Minister of Lands and Water Affairs Dr Edwin Dikoloti confirmed that Mogoditshane Sub-Land Board had uncovered widespread illegal allocations.

Dr Dikoloti revealed that over 50 fraudulent residential plot certificates have been seized from people who were unlawfully allocated land.

“These certificates have been confiscated … and the cases have been referred to the relevant investigative authorities,” the minister said.

Considerable crackdown

With investigations underway, the names of those implicated or the full extent of the scam have not been disclosed. However, the seizure of the certificates points to a considerable crackdown on illegal land transactions in the area.

Manyeneng has raised concerns that the scam may involve police officers and land board officials. She called for transparency, swift prosecution of culprits, and public disclosure of those involved.

The scandal underscores long-running allegations of fraud at Mogoditshane Sub-Land Board which has frequently faced scrutiny over questionable land allocations.

Mogoditshane and surrounding areas are among Botswana’s fastest-growing peri-urban settlements that have been hotspots for land-related corruption.

Serious irregularities

Numerous investigations and reports have highlighted fraudulent schemes involving forged documents, double allocations and illegal land sales in such places.

A 2018 audit by the Ministry of Lands flagged Mogoditshane Sub-Land Board for serious irregularities, including missing files, ghost plots, and suspected collusion between officials and private individuals.

The government has repeatedly pledged reforms, including digitisation of land records and stricter oversight of land boards. However, illegal allocations continue, often leaving bona fide applicants waiting for years.