Over 650 Employees Voluntarily exit Debswana

In a rare moment of commonality, the Botswana Mine Workers Union says the employees have “ample time to consider their decisions and are not being forced out”

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

More than 650 Debswana employees have been laid off since December last year and more job cuts are expected as part of an ongoing restructuring process aimed at ensuring the long-term viability of the company’s mining operations.

In a rare moment of commonality, the president of Botswana Mine Workers Union (BMWU), Joseph Tsimako, has confirmed the layoffs, saying they were conducted under a voluntary separation arrangement.

“Indeed, the company is undergoing a restructuring process,” he stated in a telephone interview. “So far, over 650 employees have left under a voluntary separation scheme since December 2024. The process is still ongoing as miners continue to submit applications.”

1,300 targeted

The union leader said Debswana aims to reduce its workforce by 1,300 through the process. He emphasised that employees are being given ample time to consider their decisions and are not being forced out.

“The company has made it clear that this process will continue until the target number is reached as part of efforts to align the workforce with the long-term viability and sustainability of the mine,” Tsimako said.

He noted that while voluntary separation is less disruptive than forced retrenchments, the union is monitoring the process closely to safeguard workers’ rights and interests.

Exit packages

“We want to ensure that the process is smooth and that no workers’ rights are violated,” he said. “We are negotiating with the mine regarding the exit packages for those who have applied.”

The restructuring is part of Debswana’s broader strategy of streamlining operations and improving efficiency amid evolving market conditions and operational demands.

While the union said the retrenchment process began last year, the company issued fresh notifications informing employees of the latest developments last week.

A and C bands

In the letter, the mining giant stated that certain job categories will be affected. “For employees in the A and C bands, consultations with the union are set to begin in the coming days,” said the notification.

“These discussions will focus on mitigating the impact on workers, establishing criteria for placements. and addressing employees’ concerns.”