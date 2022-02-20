P40m for expansion of Cresta Mahalapye

New development to create jobs for locals

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Centrally located between the northern and southern regions of Botswana, Mahalapye’s Cresta Marakanelo Hotel is to expand its property by an additional 62 rooms on a piece of land adjacent to the existing hotel. The estimated cost of the project is P40 million and it is expected to be completed in 20 months.

Strategically located along the A1 Highway, the the 62 additional rooms will comprise 58 standard, two twin rooms, one presidential suite and one room for paraplegics. The hotel currently has 64 rooms and a 250-conferencing capacity.

“This, coupled with the projected increased revenue generation of the enlarged hotel, will make this a strategic investment,” said the Managing Director of Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML), Mokwena Morulane, at the ground-breaking ceremony in Mahalapye recently.

“There will also be a divisible and soundproof conference room, which at maximum capacity will accommodate 100 delegates, conference-style. The extension will also comprise an additional spacious reception lobby, conference break-away rooms and a boardroom. The hotel will allow for 75 additional parking spaces. The estimated development cost is P40 million building only, excluding furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF and E). Estimated FF and E is P16 million.”

Morulane said that despite changes in the travel and hospitality industry that are challenging hotels to move beyond brand identity, extend and deepen their relationships with travellers, Cresta is in a period of significant evolution and opportunity.

“The rebound and sustained recovery of the industry is certain,” he noted. “Concluding the agreement for this project during this tough season was strategic in that the completion of the hotel is targeted to coincide with the anticipated full recovery of the market.”

Despite the odds stacked against them, hotels are pushing forward, proving just how resilient the hospitality industry really is. In the process, they are creating opportunities for local communities and businesses that have been left in limbo by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Said the property landlord of Cresta Mahalapye, Sai Ganesh: “CML has always been a good and strategic partner which has always made it easy to work with over these past years. The further development of this property is a positive and welcome signal for the further development and growth of the tourism and hospitality sector in Botswana.”