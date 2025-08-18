P6M OWED TO TEACHERS

Basic Education Ministry blames budget Constraints, seeks supplementary funding

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

More than 5,000 teachers across Botswana are still waiting to be paid their leave concession allowances, with the Ministry of Basic Education and Child Welfare revealing an outstanding debt of nearly P6 million.

According to the Ministry, 5,191 teachers out of a total of 32,267 employed in the education sector are owed P5, 965,046.54 in leave concessions. This situation is largely attributed to the ministry’s constrained budget.

Budgetary Constraints Impact Payments

The Minister of Basic Education and Child Welfare, responding to a parliamentary question from Kgatleng Central MP Mpho Morolong, explained that the ministry is struggling with insufficient funds due to budget ceilings approved by the government. “The approved budgetary ceilings are insufficient to cover all the ministry’s needs. As a result, we face the challenge of inadequate funding, which has affected the timely payment of leave concessions,” the minister said.

Efforts to Prioritize Payments

To address the issue, the ministry has been forced to reprioritize its budget, cutting down on some planned activities to ensure that payments owed to teachers are processed as a matter of urgency. “The ministry continues to reprioritize its budget and forego certain activities to facilitate all payments,” the minister added, reassuring teachers that their dues remain a top priority despite the financial strain.

Seeking Supplementary Budget

Looking ahead, the ministry plans to engage the Ministry of Finance to request a supplementary budget in November to help clear the outstanding leave concession payments. This move underscores the government’s commitment to resolving the backlog and supporting educators.

Impact on Teachers and Education Delivery

The over P5 million owed to teachers has raised concerns about whether the government will manage to settle these debts amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges. More worrisome to teachers is the government’s difficulty in paying temporary teachers, a development that has drawn criticism from opposition parties who hold the government accountable for these failures. Opposition parties warn that prolonged financial uncertainty could negatively affect staff morale and, ultimately, the quality of education delivery. Teacher unions have urged the government to expedite payments, emphasizing the sacrifices teachers make and their crucial role in national development.

Budget Allocation for 2025/26 Financial Year

For the 2025/26 financial year, the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education in Botswana has been allocated P11.68 billion. This allocation encompasses both recurrent and development expenditures aimed at enhancing early education and child welfare programs. It represents 17.7% of the total national budget, underscoring the government’s commitment to the education sector.

Post Views: 437