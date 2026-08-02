PAC Probes BDC CEO’s Reported P400,000 Salary

Trade and Entrepreneurship PS has promised PAC answers on BDC CEO’s alleged P400,000 salary and competence concerns

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Joel Ramaphoi, has promised a probe into claims that Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) Managing Director Oteng Keabetswe earns P400 000 a month, amid questions over the dramatic increase in executive remuneration.

Ramaphoi made the commitment when appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday, where legislators pressed the ministry for answers on Keabetswe’s appointment, recruitment process and reported salary package.

The PAC questioned the rationale behind the alleged salary increase, particularly after it emerged that the previous BDC managing director was earning about P150 000 per month. The legislators also wanted to establish who authorised the reported remuneration package and whether the prescribed recruitment and approval procedures were followed in appointing Keabetswe.

NO COMPREHENSIVE ANSWERS

Ramaphoi, however, indicated that he could not provide comprehensive answers to the committee at this stage, pointing to circumstances surrounding Keabetswe’s appointment. “He was appointed at a time when there was no board. He was appointed by the Minister,” Ramaphoi told the PAC.

His response immediately placed the appointment process under scrutiny, with the committee seeking clarity on how a substantive managing director could have been appointed in the absence of a BDC board and what authority was exercised in determining the executive’s remuneration.

LIMITED RESPONSE

Ramaphoi told the legislators that his ability to respond to the questions was limited, prompting him to commit the ministry to conducting a probe into the matter.

He said the probe would seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the appointment, the remuneration package and the decision-making process that led to the reported P400 000 monthly salary.

However, the PAC was informed that it would have to wait for the investigation to be completed before receiving comprehensive answers.

TWO MONTH TIMELINE

Ramaphoi said the investigation would take no less than two months, after which the ministry would forward the findings and explanations to the committee.

The controversy comes as the PAC continues to scrutinise the administration and financial decisions of public entities, with legislators increasingly demanding accountability over executive appointments and remuneration.

The committee underlined that their line of questioning seeks to find out whether the appointment complied with the applicable governance procedures. The ministry’s promised probe is therefore expected to provide the PAC with a clearer account of the events surrounding Keabetswe’s appointment and the reported remuneration package.

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