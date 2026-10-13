Partners Launch Learner Empowerment Drive

A new partnership will take career guidance, TVET, entrepreneurship and personal-development programmes to schools and communities across Botswana.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Bold Bloom Africa Group, THE PLUG TVET and author Lesedi Lucia Rebaeng have partnered to deliver learner empowerment programmes focused on career guidance, personal development, entrepreneurship and technical and vocational education (TVET).

The initiative is expected to engage secondary schools and communities, giving learners access to information on career pathways, practical skills and opportunities beyond conventional academic routes.

CAREER PATHWAYS

The programme will include motivational talks, career guidance, entrepreneurship discussions, TVET awareness and personal-development sessions.

The organisers said learners will also have opportunities to interact with entrepreneurs, professionals, motivational speakers and other role models.

Founder and Director of Bold Bloom Africa Group Tsholofelo Sebifo brings experience in life coaching, motivational speaking, authorship and youth empowerment to the partnership.

PRACTICAL SKILLS

THE PLUG TVET Founder and Director Warona Baboloki Kabelo will contribute a focus on technical and vocational education, practical skills, entrepreneurship and alternative career pathways.

Author Lesedi Lucia Rebaeng will contribute through her book Fully Sponsored by God. Rebaeng, a former Matsha College student who completed Form 5 in 2012, is also employed by the Botswana Defence Force and is based at Thebephatshwa Air Base.

BEYOND SCHOOLS

The organisers plan to take the programme to secondary schools and other educational institutions in different parts of Botswana as the initiative develops.

They said the engagements are intended to provide learners with practical information and experiences that could assist them in making informed decisions about education and careers.

The initiative is also designed to extend into communities, with the organisers seeking to establish links between young people, businesses, professionals and youth-development organisations.

SUPPORT SOUGHT

The partners are inviting companies, organisations and individuals to support the programme through funding and logistical assistance.

Potential support areas include transport, fuel, accommodation, meals, educational materials, books, branded materials and media support.

Supporting organisations may receive recognition through the programme’s social media platforms, outreach coverage and other agreed communication channels.

WIDER NETWORK

The organisers intend to document selected outreach activities through social media, including learner experiences and participation by supporting organisations.

The initiative is also intended to provide continued access to information, skills and opportunities rather than limiting engagement to individual school visits.