Police Remain Mum about Death of a Detainee

The man allegedly died in custody at Gerald Police Station

BPS says it will only share details after conclusion of investigations

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Botswana Police Service (BPS) remains tight-lipped about what led to the death of a detainee at Gerald Police Station in Francistown on Saturday.

The man hailed from Kasane

Police spokesman Dipheko Motube has confirmed the death of the man who hails from Kasane but would not go any further, saying only that investigations are ongoing.

“What I can only confirm is that a man from Kasane died over the weekend while in the custody of Gerald Police in Francistown,” Motube said. “Other than this I cannot divulge any more because investigations are still ongoing.”

The death of the man comes a few weeks after an inmate died mysteriously at Kasane prison allegedly after an altercation between the inmate and prison guards.