Police to Incorporate Veterans as Support Service 

Retired police officers to become a structured support service to enhance the capacity and responsiveness of BPS to emerging challenges

GAZETTE REPORTER

In an initiative aimed at bolstering national security and operational readiness, the Botswana Police Service (BPS) is reviewing its governing Act to include provisions for incorporation of police veterans into a structured support service.

This was revealed yesterday by the Commissioner of Police, Dinah Marathe, during the official opening of the Botswana Police Senior Officers Conference held in Gaborone.

Commissioner Marathe said the proposed amendments to the Police Act are part of broader institutional reforms intended to enhance the force’s capacity and responsiveness to emerging security challenges.

Wealth of experience

“We are currently working on reviewing the Police Act to formally recognise and incorporate our veterans as a support service that can be called upon when needed,” she said, adding that the proposed amendments are currently under consideration and scrutiny of the Attorney General.

Marathe described the veterans as men and women who served with dedication and who possess a wealth of experience that could be valuable if tapped into in a structured and regulated manner.

While specific details regarding deployment and roles of such veterans are yet to be finalised, the Commissioner noted that the initiative will not only improve operational efficiency but will also foster a sense of continued service and national duty among retired officers.

Notable reduction in crime

Regarding performance of BPS, Commissioner Marathe reported notable reductions in crime.

“For the year 2024, compared to 2023, we recorded overall reductions of 8% in total crime, 11% in Penal Code offences, and 15% in violent and serious crimes – including break-ins, robberies, rape, defilement, threats to kill, murder, stock theft, and theft of motor vehicles,” she said.

She added that during the first quarter of 2025, violent and serious crimes continued to decline, registering an 8% reduction. However, she raised concerns about the severity of certain crimes.

Violence and brutality

“Despite this notable performance, our immediate concern is the harrowing level of violence and brutality displayed in the commission of certain crimes such as rape, murder and robbery,” Marathe said.

The Senior Officers Conference continues this week with discussions expected to focus on strategic planning, technological advancements, community policing, and human resource development within BPS.