Pressure Mounts On Boko Over Dikoloti

As the Leader of Opposition, Dumelang Saleshando calls him to appoint a substantive minister amid growing Agric sector challenges

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Pressure is mounting on President Duma Boko to either formally appoint Dr. Edwin Dikoloti as the substantive Minister of Lands and Agriculture or replace him altogether, as prolonged uncertainty in the ministry unfolds.

Dr. Dikoloti has been serving in an acting capacity since March 2025, following the death of former Minister Dr. Micus Chimbombi. The acting appointment was intended to ensure continuity while the President considered a permanent replacement.

LEADERSHIP VACUUM

Following Monday’s post-Budget speech, opposition leader Dumelang Saleshando linked setbacks in the agricultural sector to the lack of decisive leadership.

According to Saleshando, “being in an acting capacity diminishes the sense of permanence and invariably reduces the appetite for long-term planning that the office requires,” he said.

He continued: “The prolonged acting role may signal reservations from the President about Dikoloti’s ability to serve as a full minister”.

Saleshando cited ongoing challenges in the ministry, including the recent Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak and the aftermath of natural disasters in Pandamatenga, noting that a full minister is needed to assert leadership and drive solutions.

INTERNAL COALITION DYNAMICS

Political analysts suggest that delays in appointing a substantive Minister of Lands and Agriculture are linked to internal coalition dynamics. The ministerial post was reportedly reserved for the Botswana National Front (BNF) under the ruling coalition agreement, while Dr. Dikoloti serves as an independent, creating a political impasse that has prolonged his acting tenure.

FARMERS JOIN CALLS FOR SUBSTANTIVE LEADERSHIP

Farmers’ groups have also expressed concern over the prolonged acting status. Kokorwe Farmers Association secretary-general Willy Mokgatle said the sector suffers from the lack of permanent leadership.

“Dr. Dikoloti currently lacks the authority to fully implement proposals or make major decisions. We feel the sector is not being given the priority it deserves. We would welcome a substantive minister with whom we can engage meaningfully on sector matters and key decisions,” Mokgatle said.

Cattle farmer and interim vice president of the Botswana Brahman Breeders Society, Molefe Seitei, echoed these sentiments. Speaking in his personal capacity, Seitei said the acting appointment reflects political expediency rather than stability.

“Such a ministry needs a minister who is stable and certain about their position in order to lead comfortably and make meaningful decisions. Farming is a long-term investment and requires institutional memory for meaningful interaction with farmers,” he said.