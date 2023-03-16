Prof Toto’s Appointment Unsettles Magosi?

Magosi reportedly fears Toto is being brought in to replace him

Sources say Magosi contract may get a two-year extension

Magosi said to prefer Toto taking over at counter-terrorism unit

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The recent appointment of Professor Nelson Toto as Deputy Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS) has reportedly unsettled the Director General of the secret service, Peter Magosi.

According to sources at DISS, Magosi was not consulted about Toto’s appointment.

Professor Toto was transferred from the Ministry of Education in February where he was Permanent Secretary.

A threat

“Magosi sees Toto as a threat,” said one source. “Toto is a more experienced and qualified administrator than Magosi and Magosi believes he has been brought in to replace him.”

Toto is a scientist who has worked as a Professor of Analytical Chemistry and Head of the Chemistry Department at Rhodes University in South Africa. He also worked for the African Academy of Sciences (AAS) in Kenya.

OP yet to respond

Magosi’s contract as the head of DISS is due to expire at the end of April 2023. The Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse, told The Botswana Gazette last month that Magosi had written to the Office of the President about his desire to continue in the position. However, she added that they were yet to respond to Magosi’s letter.

Magosi’s phone rang unanswered on Tuesday (yesterday). Certain sources have suggested that his contract is likely to be extended by two years even though some ministers are reportedly against this for fear that it may stain Masisi’s presidency.

Meanwhile, other sources say Magosi would have preferred Toto to head the Counter-Terrorism and Fusion Centre, which is a department under DISS. Ernest Mosate left the post after his contract was not renewed at the end of December 2022.