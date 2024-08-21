PSP Faces Subpoena Over Masisi-Ordered Magosi Probe 

DISS head of legal, Snr agent says PSP knew about probe

Say President received report through PSP

Wants over P4m for being harassed and suspended

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Permanent Secretary to the President (PSP), Emma Peloetletse, is likely to be summoned as a key witness in a high stakes legal battle involving the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DIS) and its Director General, Brigadier Peter Magosi.

The case – which has sparked widespread interest – centres on a covert investigation allegedly ordered by President Mokgweetsi Masisi into Brigadier Magosi that senior staff of the secret service say the PSP was aware of and had actually received a report on the matter.

The plaintiffs in the case, DISS Legal Director Pulane Kgoadi and Principal Intelligence Officer Paul Setlhabi, have taken legal action against both DISS and Magosi, seeking P4.45 million in damages.

Destroy evidence

They allege that their arrest and subsequent mistreatment were part of a deliberate campaign orchestrated by Magosi to discredit them and derail the investigation.

They say their prolonged detention and invasive searches of their homes were “intended to frustrate the continuance of such investigations and to destroy any evidence gathered during the investigations, hence the frantic searches and seizures of communication equipment”.

According to court documents, Kgoadi and Setlhabi were tasked by President Masisi to probe serious allegations against Magosi.

Subterranean investigation

The investigation was carried out under strict confidentiality, with reports submitted directly to the President or through Permanent Secretary to the President, Emma Peloetletse.

Their court documents state: “Kgoadi and Setlhabi conducted investigations in accordance with the President’s specific directions and reported to the PSP.

“Material gathered during the investigations was submitted to her for the President’s consideration. It is not necessary for such details to be disclosed at this point, but should it be necessary, such shall be disclosed in the declarations and in due course.”|

Retaliatory operation

However, the two say the situation took a dramatic turn when Magosi allegedly became aware of the investigation and responded by orchestrating a retaliatory operation against them.

Magosi “was wrongly informed of the covert assignment that implicated him and (was) given material he should not have been given”, the papers read.

“How the same information was given to him is known to the two plaintiffs and details may be produced in the declaration and in due course.

False investigation

“In order to preempt the investigation and to tarnish the reputations of the plaintiffs and to destroy their credibility, Magosi commenced a false investigation against the two, the ultimate aim of which was to suspend them from DIS and possibly, ultimately remove them from the same.

“The motive was specifically to undermine the investigation, to tarnish their reputation and to punish them for the assignment.”

