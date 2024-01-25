Public Schools Are In Dire Shortage Of Learning Materials – BTU

Union decries persistence of the shortage over the last four years

Says situation compels parents to step up and buy the materials

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Persistent shortage of learning materials in public schools might lead to compromised quality education, Botswana Teachers Union (BTU) has said.

In view of the ongoing public outcry over shortage of learning materials in schools that has compelled parents to buy, BTU president Gotlamang Oitsile said the situation affecting most schools goes back four years.

“We have been visiting schools randomly to check availability of learning materials over the past four years and found that schools are grappling with serious shortages,” he said.

“We do not know whether the shortages are due to delays in supply or lack of funds. We have been engaging with the ministry over the years about this but the situation remains unresolved.

Parents

“The ministry does not want to admit it but we have fears that there might be financial challenges. This situation has now compelled teachers to request parents to buy anything that is in short supply for their children.”

BTU considers the shortage of learning materials in public schools a crisis that should be escalated to the Office of the President in order to prevent the quality of education declining.

“Because teachers could become demoralised, the quality of education could decline,” Oitsile asserted. “Students who perform poorly may end up becoming a burden to the government due to unemployment and social ills.”

Textbooks

The Minister of Education and Skills Development, Dr Douglas Letsholathebe, declined to comment, saying he was not in his office.

But the assistant education minister, Naniki Makwinja, confirmed the shortages of especially textbooks in Parliament last year.

She called on parents to play a part in the education of their children by buying what is needed in schools.