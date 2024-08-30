Refugees To Have IDs 

Minister says having refugees with IDs will help compliance with Financial Intelligence Act 2022

FIA in turn aids compliance with UN resolutions against terrorism and money laundering

Protection of family members of recognised refugees is another key objective of the Bill

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ministry of Justice is seeking to amend the Refugee (Recognition and Control) Act in order to allow for issuance of Identity Cards (IDs) to refugees and members of their families.

The proposed amendment is already being debated in Parliament.

According to the Minister of Justice, Machana Shamukuni, Clause 25 of Bill No: 23 of 2024 provides that every person who has been granted refugee status shall be issued with an ID by the minister of responsible for civil and national registration.

KYC

In addition, the family members of such people will also be issued with ID cards. “Issuance of IDs will provide assurance that eligible persons are protected under the envisaged Act,” says the Bill.

“In addition, registration ensures that refugees are documented and in turn facilitates the processes of KYC (Know Your Customer).

“Documentation of refugees enables compliance to the provisions of the Financial Intelligence Act 2022, particularly Section 9 which provides for overseeing the implementation of the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolutions relating to countering financing of terrorism, prevention and suppression of terrorism, as well as money laundering.”

Clause 26 of the Bill also allows for protection of family members of recognised refugees entering Botswana and remaining in the country for as long as the recognised ones are permitted.

Total 800 refugees

The Bill still being debated and is likely to be because most of MPs are inclined in its favour.

Botswana currently has approximately 800 refugees living at Dukwi Refugee Camp near Francistown. Some of the refugees are from Somalia, Rwanda, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Eritrea, among others.