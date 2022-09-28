Reinstated Butale joins Race for BPF Presidency

Brings to three candidates for BPF presidency

Says to assemble team for other positions soon

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Embattled former Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) president Biggie Butale has joined the race to retain his former seat, The Botswana Gazette has established. This comes a few weeks after being reinstated to the party as an ordinary member.

The former BPF president was slapped with a suspension from the party after allegations of sexual misconduct last year.

Butale has confirmed his candidacy for the position of BPF president, bringing to three the number of candidates. “It is true I have joined the race for the BPF presidency,” he said in an interview.

“Currently I do not have a lobbyist but as time goes on I will assemble the team to work with for other positions.”

Entering the race means Butale will face Guma Moyo and Moiseraele Goya who long started their campaigns for the position that will end at the elective congress in October.

Butale has been fighting for his reinstatement, arguing that no charges were laid against him. He has protested his innocence throughout and described the sexual allegations as a political witch hunt orchestrated by his enemies who wanted him replaced.

His sympathisers have accused the party of playing delaying tactics in order destroy Butale’s political career. They have also persistently asked why he was not being charged while serving a suspension that has lasted for almost a year.

Butale has been reinstated only as an ordinary member but his sympathisers are still pushing to have him reinstated as the BPF president. This demand is spearheaded by the Central Region of the party whose vice chairperson, Daisy Seeletso, wrote a letter to the party for Butale and other suspended members instantly to be reinstated.

The region argued that the party cannot reinstate Butale as an ordinary member because his membership was never withdrawn.