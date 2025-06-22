Retired Soldiers Warn Against Extending BDF Retirement Age 

Say delaying retirement could reduce physical fitness within the ranks of the BDF and compromise its performance while issues of discipline may also arise when older soldiers feel they are too old for physically demanding tasks

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Defence Force Retired Members Association (BDF RMA) has warned against raising the retirement age of soldiers, particularly non-commissioned officers, because doing so could compromise national security and reduce the operational efficiency of the military.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette following President Duma Boko’s call to review the current retirement age of soldiers, the Secretary General of BDF RMA Brigadier (rtd) Mabe Gaborone acknowledged the validity of the President’s concern.

However, he warned that extending the retirement age could negatively impact service delivery and the overall health of soldiers.

Soldiers’ welfare

He emphasised that non-commissioned officers, who serve as frontline foot soldiers, must remain in peak physical condition if they are to respond promptly and effectively to orders from their superiors.

According to Brigadier Gaborone, instead of prolonging the service period, the government should place greater focus on improving soldiers’ welfare.

“This is one area that is always overlooked and a major reason why soldiers are hesitant to retire,” he noted. “When retirement comes at 47, many still have significant responsibilities.

Diminishing agility

“If their welfare was properly catered for, they would willingly leave the service, knowing that they have a secure pension to sustain themselves and their families.”

Brigadier Gaborone warned that postponing retirement could reduce physical fitness within the ranks of the BDF and compromise its performance. “Delaying retirement means age will eventually catch up with them, diminishing their physical agility,” he said.

“This can affect how they execute their duties and may lead to discipline issues as older soldiers may begin to feel they are too old for physically demanding tasks.”

A legitimate topic for dialogue

He underscored discipline and hierarchy as fundamental aspects of military operations. An aging soldier base, he added, could interfere with the chain of command and operational efficiency. “A fatigued force cannot be expected to deliver optimally,” Brigadier Gaborone asserted.

But inspite of his reservations, he agreed that the retirement age of 47 for non-commissioned officers is a legitimate topic for dialogue. His remarks come in response to President Boko’s recent statements suggesting that the current retirement age of soldiers may be too early and therefore due for public discussion.

The President was addressing the 20th BDF Strategic Conference that was held at Sir Seretse Khama Barracks in Mogoditshane. “The BDF retirement age occurs too early,” said Boko. “There may be a need to engage further on the issue to determine if the current age is truly the right and ideal point for retirement.”