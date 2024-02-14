Security Companies Raise Concerns About Employment of Foreigners 

Say foreigners could pose a threat to Botswana’s national security

Accuse govt of turning a blind eye on the issue

Minister says the matter has not been brought to his attention

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Foreigners working in Botswana’s private security industry could pose a threat to the country’s national security, the Chairman of Security Association of Botswana (SAB), Grembo Kealotswe, has said.

“We are aware that our industry is swarming with foreign nationals, particularly as guards,” he said in an interview.

“What we have discovered is that private security companies employ bouncers for live entertainment events such as music festivals, sports events nightclubs and bars.

Former military officers

“These foreigners are mostly Zimbabweans and South Africans who are usually not licensed to work in the industry.

“What is more disturbing is that some of the foreign nationals are former military officers. Other than taking away jobs from Batswana, they could pose a threat to the national security of Botswana because they can detect loopholes.”

Kealotswe added they long raised these concerns but the government, particularly the Ministry of Defence and Security, seems to be paying no heed.

“While the government is concerned about compliance of security companies, the issue of guards is always overlooked,” he said.

Muscular men

The Security Officers Association Botswana (SOAB) has expressed similar concerns. Its president, Batanani Morapelo also raised the issue of licensing.

“What we have observed is that a group of muscular men come and claim to be operating in security and offer bouncing services,” he said.

“Just because they are muscular, companies fall for it without running a background check. Security is a sensitive field that should not be compromised.”

Responding Gazette enquiries, the Minister of Defence and Security, Kagiso Mmusi, claimed to be unaware of the concerns.

“I am neither aware of this issue nor have I received such complaints,” he said. “I have an open door policy with the security association but they have not brought the matter to my attention.”