Selling Home-Brewed Chibuku Is Illegal

Entrepreneurship Minister Tiroeaone Ntsima has told Parliament that homebrews are not classified as legal traditional beverages

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The sale of home-brewed beer using fermentation powders like Chibuku has been declared illegal in Botswana, the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Tiroeaone Ntsima, has told Parliament.

He stated that such home-brewed beverages are not recognised among traditional drinks permitted for sale by law.

Parliamentary Question Highlights Legal Confusion

Minister Ntsima was responding to a question from the MP for Shashe West, Jerry Frenzel, who asked why home brewers are arrested while Chibuku powder continues to be sold legally in retail outlets.

According to Ntsima, while Chibuku powder itself is not illegal, its use in brewing unlicensed alcoholic beverages – including home-brewed Chibuku for sale – violates Botswana’s liquor regulations.

The confusion

“The confusion arises because Chibuku powder is legally available in stores. But once it is used to brew unlicensed alcohol for sale rather than personal use, it becomes illegal,” said the minister.

He added that Chibuku powder is not an officially recognised or commercially produced product classified alongside commercial Chibuku.

Instead, he stated, the term is informally used for dry brewing mixtures or fermentation powders that individuals use to produce traditional opaque beer that often imitates commercial brands.

Minister Ntsima stressed that the government maintains a specific list of traditional beverages that are legally recognised.

Public health

Any home-brewed alcohol not included on this list is considered illicit. “The issue is not the powder itself but how it is used,” he said. “When used to brew unclassified traditional alcohol, that’s when the law is broken.”

The minister emphasised that this distinction is critical for law enforcement in managing unregulated alcohol, which often poses health and safety risks.

He noted that illegal brews, especially those produced under unsanitary conditions or with unknown ingredients, can lead to serious public health concerns.