Sex Workers Hope Gaolathe’s Belgium Visit Aids Decriminalisation 

Belgium, where sex work was legalised in June 2022, serves as an example of how governments can implement policies that prioritise the safety and rights of sex workers

GAZETTE REPORTER

Sex workers’ rights group Sisonke Botswana is optimistic that Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe’s visit to Belgium will influence policy changes for decriminalisation of sex work in Botswana.

Belgium, where sex work was legalised in June 2022, serves as an example of how governments can implement policies that prioritise the safety and rights of sex workers.

The country is immediately south of the Netherlands where sex work and brothels were legalised in October 2000.

Violence, stigma, discrimination

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government has positioned itself as a champion of human rights, and sex workers’ advocates hope that this stance will extend to policies affecting their livelihoods.

Sisonke Botswana has long decried the criminalisation of sex work, arguing that it has subjected many to violence, stigma, and discrimination.

A report titled “Sex Workers and Violence in Botswana” highlights the dehumanising experiences that sex workers endure, which includes abuse by clients and law enforcement officers.

Clients and police

According to the report, sex workers in Botswana frequently face beatings, theft and sexual violence, with law enforcement officers and clients cited as primary perpetrators.

Sisonke Botswana holds that decriminalisation would enhance safety, reduce exploitation, and promote access to healthcare and justice for sex workers.

The organisation believes that removing legal barriers would help foster cooperation between sex workers and law enforcement to combat human trafficking and other crimes.

Hopes

The Director of Sisonke Botswana, Tosh Legoreng, sees Ndaba’s visit to Belgium as an opportunity to learn from international best practices regarding sex work policies.

“Belgium has implemented progressive approaches that prioritise the health, safety and human rights of sex workers, and we believe this visit could contribute to shaping policies that reflect dignity, inclusion, and protection for all in Botswana,” she said.

Tosh is hopeful that the trip will inspire meaningful policy discussions, leading to inclusive legal frameworks that protect sex workers in Botswana.

Improved health outcomes

Sisonke Botswana argues that global trends show that decriminalisation leads to improved health outcomes and reduced violence against sex workers.

The organisation maintains that legal reforms would not only protect sex workers but would also strengthen Botswana’s commitment to human rights and social justice.

“We believe that respecting the rights of all individuals, including sex workers, would align with Botswana’s commitment to human rights and social justice,” Legoreng said.

Post Views: 495