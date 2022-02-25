Shock as Marakakgoro is Named Chef De Mission for Team Botswana for 2024 Olympics

Appointment breaks with tradition

BNOC extols Marakakgoro’s credentials

Gazette Reporter

Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) has appointed Oreeditse Marakakgoro as Team Botswana’s Chef De Mission (CDM) for the Olympics Games slated for Paris, France in 2024, Gazette Sports has established.

The appointment came as a shock to the sporting fraternity as it is the first time a CDM is appointed from outside the BNOC board. Marakakgoro currently serves as Vice Secretary General of Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA).

The CDM for any team competing in the Olympics has the ultimate responsibility for the welfare of the team. The most important aspect of the position is providing overall leadership of the team, supporting and promoting the team by cultivating an environment conducive for optimal performance.

In a subsequent interview with this publication, Marakakgoro said she will do her best to lead the team to greater heights. “I must admit that it is a very huge role,” she noted. “However, I am not a foreigner in sports and I actually have a very strong background in it since I have coached national teams at the Botswana Netball Association and have undergone sports leadership and management courses.

“There are people who have been in the position before me and I will be learning and getting mentorship from them, more so that the Commonwealth Games are in July and that will be the perfect period to learn from whoever who will be appointed to lead the team.”

According to a BNOC statement making the announcement of her appointment, Marakakgoro has served in different capacities at Botswana Netball Association, including as Under 17 and Under 19 Botswana Netball National Team Coach at SCZA Games and Africa Youth Games. She has also served in different capacities at the Botswana BISA and the National Athletics Championships over the years. She is a member of the Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO), an organization whose mandate is to advocate for gender equality and equal opportunities for both men and women in all sports.

The Board of BNOC says it is confident that given her extensive background and experience in sports, Marakakgoro is best placed to serve in this capacity as Head of Delegation for Team Botswana to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.