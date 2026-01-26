Stakeholders Reject Proposed Tourism Fee Hikes

Stakeholders fear that higher fees will inevitably be passed on to consumers, making tourism products less competitive and potentially discouraging to both domestic and international visitors

BONGANI MALUNGA

Stakeholders in the tourism industry have raised serious concerns over the proposed tourism fee hikes by the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, warning that small business owners are likely to bear the brunt of the increases across the value chain.

The concerns follow the circulation of a leaked government communiqué referencing a presidential directive instructing the ministry to roll out revised tourism-related fees for the 2026/2027 financial year.

Industry players argue that while revenue generation for conservation and tourism development is important, abrupt or steep fee increases could destabilize an already fragile sector. Small-scale operators, including tour guides, community lodges, transport providers and informal vendors, are viewed as the most vulnerable, as they operate on thin profit margins and have limited capacity to absorb additional costs.

LACK OF CONSULTATION

Tourism associations and business owners have also expressed concern over the apparent lack of consultation prior to the directive. They argue that meaningful engagement with industry players is essential to ensure that policy changes are balanced, practical and aligned with current economic realities.

Addressing a press conference in Maun on Monday, Botswana Guides Association (BOGA) chairman Kenson Kgaga stated that there is still a cloud of uncertainty around the matter as no government official or Member of Parliament has ascertained the authenticity of the circulating government document when contacted for clarity.

“We have formally written a letter to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism to get answers about the latest reports,” Kgaga stated.

RESPONSIBILITY

“Another main worry is that nobody seems intent to take the responsibility of being answerable for these issues at this moment. Government officials have evaded direct answers to questions about the fee hikes. It makes us believe the reports might be true, if the reports were false a rebuttal would have long been released by the relevant permanent secretary,” the BOGA chairman added.

STILL RECOVERING

According to concerned stakeholders, many small businesses are still recovering from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising fuel prices and broader cost-of-living pressures, making the timing of the proposed fee hikes particularly challenging.

WIDER SOCIO–ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES

Some stakeholders have cautioned that if not carefully implemented, the revised fees could undermine community-based tourism initiatives that rely heavily on affordability and volume rather than high-end pricing. These initiatives play a critical role in job creation, rural development and conservation efforts and any disruption could have wider socio-economic consequences.

FILM INDUSTRY OBJECTION

The Botswana Film Association has also raised alarm over a proposed sharp increase in international filming licence fees, warning that the move could severely damage the country’s film and tourism industries. The association says plans to raise fees from about P34 000–35 000 to as much as P 200 000 would make Botswana uncompetitive compared to regional rivals such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, where filming permits are significantly cheaper.

According to the association, local fixers are already reporting cancelled productions, including a Japanese wildlife film that recently relocated to Zimbabwe after being informed of the proposed fee hike.

COUNTERPRODUCTIVE MEASURE

“We compete directly with South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Kenya. These filmmakers operate as commercial entities and will naturally choose destinations offering competitive and predictable fee structures,” the film industry collective stated.

While the government aims to increase visitors by 10 percent from the 2025 tally of 1.8 million, the film industry believes that wildlife films are among Botswana’s best marketing tools.