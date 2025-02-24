Stanbic, Gabane Primary Mark STEAM Milestone

By LEATILE ZACHARIAH

Stanbic Bank Botswana, in partnership with Gabane Primary School and Standard Bank Group, has celebrated the first cohort of graduates from the Gabane STEAM Roadshow. The initiative, aimed at equipping students with skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM), saw 36 learners complete the programme.

Hands-on learning experience

Launched in May 2024, the roadshow introduced interactive and practical learning experiences designed to foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and technological skills. The initiative aligns with efforts to prepare Botswana’s youth for a digitally driven economy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony on February 12, Stanbic Bank Botswana Board Member Mthabisi Bokete emphasized the importance of such programmes in education. “Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development. Witnessing the impact this programme has had on these students affirms our commitment to investing in skills development,” he said.

National development goals

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, Kgopotso Ramoroka, highlighted the programme’s contribution to national goals. “The skills imparted to these learners will not only enhance their individual futures but also benefit the nation as a whole,” he stated.

Gabane Primary School Head, Barbara Koka, noted the progress learners had made. “Our learners have developed a new level of confidence and creativity. They are now thinking beyond textbooks and imagining solutions to real-world problems,” she said.

Expansion plans

The initiative is part of the Kuunda STEAM Programme under Standard Bank Group and aligns with Stanbic Bank Botswana’s Social, Economic, and Environmental (SEE) framework. It focuses on youth employability, entrepreneurship, and education.

Stanbic Bank Botswana plans to expand the programme to more schools nationwide, aiming to further integrate STEAM education into the learning environment.

