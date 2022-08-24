State, Matsheka keep Each Other Guessing

Has the state abandoned intentions against Matsheka and is Matsheka about to sue the state to clear his name?

TEFO PHEAGE

The MP for Lobatse, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, has been meeting with his lawyers frequently to map the way forward following his controversial detention in connection with the murder of young Tlotso Karema.

Matsheka was freed from police custody recently by senior lawyers Unoda Mack and Dick Bayford but has not said much except label his arrest politically motivated and blaming it on the ruling Botswana Democratic Party’s factional wars.

This week Unoda Mack confirmed their meetings with Matsheka but expressed some discomfort with sharing details. He also declined to confirm or deny reports that Matsheka has instructed them to sue the state in order to clear his name.

Not an inch

The state, on the other hand, has not moved an inch since informing court of its intentions to continue keeping Matsheka in custody.

After informing the court that it was planning to apply for Matsheka’s further detention, it seems to have retreated, leaving everybody guessing about whether it has stopped its pursuit of the former minister.

Matsheka has yet to be charged. Efforts to contact the Attorney General, Abraham Keetshabe, proved futile as his phone rang without answer.

In spite of some political observers’ views that the arrest may have tainted his name and reputation beyond repair, Matsheka is adamant that he remains politically relevant and sellable.