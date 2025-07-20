Tackle Stigma in Employment Law Reforms- Ex-Offenders

Ex-convicts are concerned that shutting them out of employment often leads to some of them becoming repeat offenders and want the government to address stigma and other barriers to re-integration that they face

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Ex-offenders have welcomed the government’s plan to review laws that restrict their employment but say stigma and discrimination are the biggest barriers to reintegration.

In an interview following the announcement of planned legislative review by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana, several ex-convicts expressed support for the initiative but stressed that changing attitudes in society is as important as changing the law.

Botshwaro Gabanamotse – an ex-convict who served three of a 10-year sentence for robbery after an appeal – said stigma, discrimination, and lack of trust among potential employers are the main barriers to ex-offenders being employed.

“That alone cost me the job”

“I hold a certificate in electricity that I obtained while in prison,” he said. “I once passed all stages of an interview with an electrical company – tests, assessments, everything.

“But when I was about to sign the contract, one of the company employees who knew me from the community flagged me as an ex-offender. That alone cost me the job.”

Gabanamotse added that for those lucky enough to secure employment, things often fall apart when their background becomes known.

Punished twice – inside and outside

“I served my time,” he emphasised. “I have learned from my mistakes. I just want to work, provide for my family and live a normal life. Isn’t that what rehabilitation is supposed to mean?”

He warned that such stigma and shutting ex-prisoners out of legitimate opportunities to rebuild their lives often leads to some of them becoming repeat offenders.

Another ex-offender, Martin Ndlovu, who served four years for failing to declare goods at a border post, also welcomed the proposed legal reforms.

Zim immigrant

He said his criminal record has shut the door on many job opportunities, leaving him with no choice but to pursue self-employment. “I came to Botswana 26 years ago to work on farms,” Ndlovu, an immigrant from Zimbabwe, explained.

“I also had a side hustle buying and supplying goods, which is what led to my arrest. Since my release, finding a job has been nearly impossible. People question my character and think I can’t be trusted.”

Minister Ramaotwana recently told Parliament that the government is aware of the serious challenges faced by ex-offenders and is working on reviewing laws that limit their employment opportunities.

Effective rehabilitation

“We are reviewing the relevant legislation to ease these restrictions and improve their chances of successful reintegration,” he said. “The government is aware of the hurdles ex-offenders face when seeking employment.”

Ramaotwana emphasised that effective rehabilitation should not end at the prison gates but ought to continue with genuine efforts to reintegrate ex-offenders into society.

