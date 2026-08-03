Teachers’ Unions Reject Corporal Punishment Motion

Teachers’ unions BOSETU and BTU have rejected calls to reintroduce corporal punishment, a practice abolished in 2018, warning of legal risks

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Molepolole North Member of Parliament (MP) Arafat Khan’s motion seeking the reinstatement of corporal punishment in schools as a regulated disciplinary measure has met strong resistance from teachers’ unions, which maintain that the practice is outdated and could expose teachers to litigation.

CALL TO RESTORE PUNISHMENT

Khan’s motion seeks to have government bring back corporal punishment as a regulated disciplinary measure, arguing that it could strengthen discipline, promote respect for authority and help create a safe and conducive learning environment in schools.

UNIONS STAND FIRM

However, the proposal has been rejected by the Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU) and the Botswana Teachers’ Union (BTU), which say corporal punishment is no longer an appropriate method of disciplining learners.

Corporal punishment was abolished in Botswana’s schools after the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government took power, following a resolution by teachers in 2018 calling for the practice to be discontinued. Reacting to Khan’s motion, BOSETU president Winston Radikolo told The Botswana Gazette that teachers had taken a clear position on the matter and believed government had done the right thing by listening to them and abolishing corporal punishment.

NO CHANGE IN POSITION

Radikolo said the union’s position remained unchanged, arguing that there was no need to reverse the decision to abolish the disciplinary measure.

He said instead of returning to corporal punishment, government should strengthen the pastoral system in schools, employ professional counsellors and introduce outreach programmes aimed at addressing behavioural challenges among learners.

LITIGATION CONCERNS

Radikolo further warned that reinstating corporal punishment could expose teachers to litigation from parents and students, creating additional challenges for educators in the execution of their duties, as was the case before the practice was abolished.

He said teachers should not be placed in a position where disciplinary measures could result in legal action against them, arguing that alternative approaches were needed to deal with indiscipline in schools.

BTU QUESTIONS EFFECTIVENESS

BTU spokesperson Kenneth Lonkokile also rejected the proposed return of corporal punishment, describing the practice as outdated.

Lonkokile argued that bringing back corporal punishment would amount to running away from the responsibility of finding more effective ways of instilling discipline among students.

PARENTAL RESPONSIBILITY

According to Lonkokile, discipline should not be viewed as the sole responsibility of teachers, with parents also having an important role to play in shaping their children’s behaviour and ensuring that they grow up with respect for authority and acceptable social values.

CALL FOR ALTERNATIVES

While Khan’s motion argues that regulated corporal punishment could contribute to improved discipline and safer learning environments, teachers’ unions believe the focus should instead be placed on strengthening support systems for learners and involving parents more directly in the disciplinary process.

The debate is now expected to test whether Parliament will support Khan’s call for a return to corporal punishment or whether the country’s education authorities will maintain the position adopted in 2018 and pursue alternative approaches to discipline in schools.