Threat of Sinkholes In F/town’s Monarch Township Confirmed

The Department of Mines has warned of possible fatalities after wide and deep openings filled with water were observed where people walk back-and-forth near the site of an abandoned gold mine in Francistown

GAZETTE REPORTER

Ground subsidence in the area of the old Monarch Gold Mine in Francistown has raised serious concerns about possible sinkholes and the safety of the community and structures there.

Following recent reports of ground subsidence near the site of the abandoned mine, the Department of Mines has warned of possible fatalities if the issue is unattended.

A report compiled by the department highlights concerns about the structural integrity of the land. “The general safety of the community is at stake due to the possibility of individuals falling into the deep ground openings,” the report reads.

School children

A wide and deep opening filled with water has been observed near a walkway frequently used by the public, including school children crossing between Phase 6 and Monarch Area 2. It is believed it stems from historic mining activity there.

Although the area was rehabilitated several years ago, the Department of Mines has acknowledged that subsidence still poses a significant threat.

The department has proposed temporary measures, among them placement of warning tapes to mark off the hazardous zones. A meeting to discuss long-term safety solutions with leaders is being arranged through the District Commissioner’s office.

The Monarch Gold Mine in Francistown was operated underground between 1869 and 1910 and again from 1937 to 1952. During its life, approximately 5.66 tonnes of gold were extracted from around 650,000 tonnes of ore.

Depth of 300 metres

The main shaft reached a depth of 300 metres, though minimal mining occurred below 270 metres. Decades after the mine’s closure, the area began collapsing, prompting a need for rehabilitation.

The Department of Mines once conducted a rehabilitation programme targeting all known collapsed areas and mine shafts. The process involved pumping a slurry composed of 60 parts mine dump material, 10 parts coal ash, and 1 part cement into the shafts and tunnels.

The effort aimed to stabilise the land by filling voids and displacing underground water, which subsequently flooded the rehabilitated areas. Once filled, the shafts and tunnels were capped with a two-metre layer of ridge material from the mine dumps.