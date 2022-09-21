Tired of Politics? What now for Khama?

Khama believed to be unsettled by BPF factions

Says will decide to remain patron or not after BPF congress

BPF congress could end in court

Former president Ian Khama is believed to be considering taking a break from active politics as a result of growing factionalism within the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). While he denies the allegations in an interview, some party members say Khama is considering stepping out of active politics at least for a while.



He is said to be “very unsettled” by divisions as the BPF prepares for its elective congress that is billed for 29 October in Francistown. He has already informed the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) through a letter leaked to the media early this month that he wishes to play a move minimal role in BPF activities.

Results to decide the way for Khama

It the letter, Khama says composition of the NEC of the BPF after the elective will also determine his future the patron of the party. This particular point is reported to be a source of consternation for the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). Khama

was appointed BPF patron ahead of the 2019 general elections and played a vital role in opposition parties winning most constituencies in the Central District.



Reached for comment through his aide, Mogomotsi Kaboyamodimo, yesterday (Tuesday),

Khama responded tersely: “That is not true.” BPF spokesman Lawrence Ookeditse’s phone

rang unanswered.

Battle for control of BPF

At the heart of the BPF factions is the battle for the control of the party. Former MP for Palapye, Moiserale Goya, will face off with the MP for Tati West, Sam son Moyo Guma, for the position of president. Khama is believed to be backing Goya but sources say Moyo Guma appears to be in pole position to win the race.It is believed that Moyo has done

well in charming most of the delegates.



BPF congress headed to court?

Some members of the party have attempted to persuade Khama to advise the current NEC to postpone the congress, citing election irregularities and unlawful suspensions of certain party members.



Among those who have approached Khama are MPs and councillors of the BPF. They have

also demanded reinstatement of the suspended president of the party, Biggie Butale. Sources say interdiction of the congress has also been discussed.



Observers are already predicting the possibility of the BPF splitting and some of its mem-

bers retracing their steps back to the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.