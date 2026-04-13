Transport Associations Clash Over Ministry Deal

Transport associations are at war over recent engagement with the government

BONGANI MALUNGA

A rift has emerged within Botswana’s public transport sector after the Gaborone Taxi and Combi Association broke ranks with the Botswana Bus Operators Association over a widely publicised agreement to engage the government in resolving the ongoing fare dispute.

The disagreement centres on a communiqué released on Monday, which indicated that transport associations had agreed to enter amicable and constructive talks with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. However, the Gaborone Taxi and Combi Association has since distanced itself from the statement, insisting it neither endorsed nor participated in the decision.

WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT

The association has taken particular issue with the move by the bus operators to escalate the matter to court, as well as the subsequent engagement with government, arguing that both actions were undertaken without its consent.

Representatives of the taxi and combi association made it clear that their position differs significantly from that of their bus operator counterparts.

Despite being listed among the parties to the agreement, the association maintains that the impression of a unified front is misleading. It argues that the communiqué does not accurately reflect the divisions within the industry, particularly on how best to address the contentious issue of transport fares.

OWN ENGAGEMENT ROUTE

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the Gaborone Taxi and Combi Association announced that it will pursue its own engagement route, confirming that it is scheduled to meet the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah Salakae, on Thursday.

The meeting is expected to provide the association with an opportunity to formally present its independent position, separate from that of the bus operators.

“There is a widely circulating memo on social media in which we were mentioned, we want to clarify that we did not cosign it. The Botswana Bus Operators Association does not represent us nor have we asked them to speak or hold talks on our behalf. We have no agreement with them. We are set to meet the Minister tomorrow for our own round of talks,” said the secretary general of the Gaborone Taxi and Combi Association, Bashi Mpho.

REGRETFUL

Meanwhile, the Botswana Bus Operators Association chairman Tiragalo Mponang has confirmed that all long distance bus operators have resumed operating at full capacity as negotiations with the ministry are progressing well. In an interview with radio station Gabz FM, Mponang expressed regret over last week’s strike, attributing it to frustration and heightened emotions among bus operators.