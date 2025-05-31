UDC Blocks Direct Members’ Conference

The UDC has proscribed a conference of its direct members on grounds of no constitutional context for such a gathering and assured the organisers that their concerns will be tabled at the next meeting of the coalition’s National Executive Committee later this month

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has moved swiftly to block a planned conference by its direct members by declaring the proposed gathering unconstitutional and warning its organisers to cease preparations until further notice.

Planned for July, the conference was spearheaded by Sebolelo Nkaki and a group of politically-unaffiliated individuals who joined the UDC through direct membership. The UDC has cited lack of constitutional provision for such an assembly to block it.

Not provided for

In a letter addressed to the organisers, the Executive Secretary of the UDC, Dr Patrick Molutsi, said the initiative was not sanctioned by the party’s guiding document.

“This gathering is not provided for under the UDC constitution,” he wrote. “Direct members are not allowed to organise themselves into a group because they joined as individuals. We therefore advise you not to hold such a conference until you have been guided accordingly by the UDC leadership.”

The concept of direct membership was introduced by the UDC to broaden its appeal and attract independent thinkers, civil society actors, and professionals who support the ideals of the coalition but prefer not to affiliate with any of its three partner parties, the Botswana National Front (BNF), the Botswana People’s Party (BPP), and the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

No voting rights

Since news of the conference broke, the initiative has come under increasing scrutiny. Critics say it lacks the formal structures needed to ensure that direct members are effectively integrated into the party’s decision-making processes.

Unlike members of the coalition’s constituent parties, direct members do not have branches, voting rights or representation at the UDC Congress.

This absence of structure has led to mounting frustration among some direct members who feel alienated despite playing key roles on the campaign trail for elections that put the party in power in October last year.

High profile members

Among high-profile politicians who joined the UDC via direct membership are former Nkange legislator Dr Never Tshabang, Mahalapye West legislator David Tshere, and Palapye legislator Onneetse Ramogapi.

Their involvement boosted the visibility of the initiative that has just been proscribed and, according to observers, highlights the need for the party to formalise the role of direct members within its broader framework.

In his letter to the organisers, Dr Molutsi noted that the concerns raised by direct members, including the proposed conference, will be tabled at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting later this month.