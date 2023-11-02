UDC Candidates Troubled by Delays in Opposition Talks

Uncertainty remains because candidates cannot be sure of much

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Frustration is mounting among candidates of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) as formation of a unified opposition front for the 2024 general elections keeps encountering delays.

While UDC president Duma Boko recently told the media that negotiations were 95 percent completed, doubts have started to creep in among some members, leading them to voice their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Delicate process

“We understand that negotiations are a delicate process, but the parties need to reach a resolution soon,” said a high-ranking UDC member.

“We must commence the campaign process because but as things stand, it remains unclear who will be running in which constituencies.”

Although Boko has refuted it, several reports have suggested that the holdup in opposition talks revolves around the allocation of constituencies.

Each wants more

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is seeking most, if not all, the constituencies that were formerly associated with the Botswana Congress Party (BCP).

The Alliance for Progressives is reportedly asking for constituencies previously assigned to the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), while the Botswana Peoples Party (BPP) wants its allocation of constituencies increased.

Meanwhile, inside BPF sources are suggesting that leaders of the party may still be divided over joining the UDC.

Designated representatives

“Negotiations are ongoing and the party has designated representatives to engage in talks,” said the Chairman of the party, Carter Morupisi.

“Any statements made by individuals are their personal opinions and do not reflect the official position of the party.”