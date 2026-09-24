UDC Direct Members Threaten Walkout

UDC Direct Members say the Sefhophe by-election dispute could force them to reconsider their place in the coalition and explore other political formations ahead of 2029.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is facing an internal dispute over the Sefhophe Ward by-election, with its Direct Members warning that they could reconsider their place in the coalition and explore other political formations ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The warning is contained in a letter addressed to UDC President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko and signed by Sebolelo Nkaki, Secretary of the UDC Direct Members Committee.

At the centre of the dispute is the selection of a candidate for the Sefhophe Ward by-election, scheduled for 17 October following the death of UDC councillor Christopher Motsholapheko.

CANDIDATE DISPUTE

According to Nkaki, the Sefhophe Ward Committee convened, deliberated on the by-election, nominated a candidate and submitted its resolution to the UDC office.

However, Direct Members say they were never formally informed whether the resolution had been accepted, rejected or required further consideration.

Instead, they claim they subsequently learnt through correspondence from the Botswana National Front (BNF) Secretary General that there was allegedly no UDC candidate in Sefhophe.

“We find this extremely concerning,” Nkaki wrote.

The dispute intensified following a meeting held in Sefhophe on 17 September, which the Direct Members say was convened through the BNF Secretary General rather than the UDC Executive Secretary.

They are questioning whether the gathering was an official UDC meeting or a BNF meeting dealing with a UDC ward.

The group further alleges that participants were predominantly drawn from the BNF and that Direct Members were not represented.

“We also observed that the meeting arrangements and materials, including the table coverings, carried BNF identity,” the letter states.

Nkaki said their objection was not to the involvement of coalition partners but to what they regard as inadequate consultation and representation.

“The UDC is a coalition, and Sefhophe is a UDC ward,” he wrote.

2029 WARNING

The dispute has now escalated beyond the by-election into questions about the position of Direct Members within the governing coalition.

Nkaki said Direct Members have participated extensively in UDC mobilisation, rallies, campaigns and house-to-house activities but have repeatedly raised concerns about their recognition and participation in coalition structures.

The group has now issued its strongest warning yet, saying continued exclusion could force members to reconsider their political future.

“If what we regard as the continued unfair treatment and exclusion of UDC Direct Members persists, we will have to consider our political options going forward, including exploring other political formations with which we may seek to work or form a coalition in preparation for the 2029 general elections,” Nkaki states.

CAMPAIGN THREAT

The Direct Members are also threatening to reconsider their involvement in the Sefhophe campaign itself.

“We may have no option but to reconsider our participation in UDC coalition activities, including our participation in the Sefhophe Ward by-election,” the letter states.

Nkaki said the warning was not made lightly, maintaining that the group had repeatedly attempted to resolve its grievances internally.

The Direct Members are now seeking Boko’s urgent intervention and answers to 11 questions, including the status of their candidate resolution, why the ward committee was not formally answered and why the 17 September meeting was convened through the BNF Secretary General.

They also want clarity on whether the gathering was officially sanctioned by the UDC and, if so, why Direct Members were allegedly excluded.